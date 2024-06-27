Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 14,657 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

