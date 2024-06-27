Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $41,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,974,000 after purchasing an additional 812,257 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in United Airlines by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 600,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 412,397 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1,301.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 412,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,432,000 after buying an additional 382,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

