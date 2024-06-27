Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $1.29 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FXI opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

