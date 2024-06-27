Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $1.48 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after buying an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after buying an additional 1,068,748 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
3M Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:MMM opened at $101.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.24.
3M Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
