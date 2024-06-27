Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 35.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 384,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 99,886 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 676.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 16.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 837,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 118,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 828,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 140,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Shares of CCL opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

