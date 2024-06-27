Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $855,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $83,613,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

