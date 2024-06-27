Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 11,720 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TQQQ opened at $74.46 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average is $58.54.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
