Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 29,974 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Shares of USB opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

