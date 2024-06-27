Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

General Mills stock opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $82.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.13%.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

