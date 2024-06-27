Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $774,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

