Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $39.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

