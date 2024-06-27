Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,303,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after buying an additional 57,134 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 374,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,385,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 733,364.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 124,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 124,672 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.48. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $82.42.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

