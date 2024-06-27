Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

