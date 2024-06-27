Global Engine Group Holding Ltd. (GLE) Announces July 1st IPO

Global Engine Group Holding Ltd. (GLE) expects to raise $14 million in an IPO on the week of July 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 3,000,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Global Engine Group Holding Ltd. generated $5.7 million in revenue and $340,000 in net income. The company has a market cap of $89.3 million.

R.F Lafferty & Co. acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Global Engine Group Holding Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a holding company. (Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands)Â As a holding company with noÂ material operations, our operations are conducted by our indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Global Engine Limited (â€śGELâ€ť), in Hong Kong, a special administrative region of the Peopleâ€™s Republic of China (the â€śPRCâ€ť). This is an offering of the Ordinary Shares of Global Engine Group Holding Limited, the holding company incorporated in BVI, instead of shares of GEL, our operating entity in Hong Kong.Â From the prospectus:Â For the six months ended Dec. 31, 2022, we generated approximately 80.9% of our revenues from Hong Kong and 19.1% from Taiwan. For the year ended June 30, 2022, we generated approximately 76.2% of our revenues from Hong Kong and 23.8% from Taiwan.Â For the year ended June 30, 2021, we generated approximately 81.3% of our revenues from Hong Kong. (Please see the prospectus, including the “Risk Factors” section, for language related to China risk.) We are an integrated solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using information communication technologies (â€śICTâ€ť) solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. Leveraging our business development and consulting talent, we assess, design, deliver, secure, and manage solutions comprised of leading technologies aligned with our customersâ€™ needs. Â Our target customer groups include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) telecom operators; (2) data center and cloud computing services providers and (3) Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Providers, Resellers and Users. For telecom operators, we provideÂ comprehensive services to telecom operators, including the one-stop shop purchase from telecom license application service to turnkey network setup as well as service outsourcing that adapted to each clientâ€™s specific needs. We especially target the clients that are small to medium-sized telecom operators and ICT service providers seeking growth and expansion in Hong Kong and the South East Asian market. For data center and cloud computing services providers, weÂ offer business planning, development, technical and operations consulting programs structured to target the cloud computing and data center providers. Our current consultancy projects include the technical and regulatory feasibility study for establishing and acquiring data center facilities in Hong Kong and the South East Asian region. For Internet of Things (IoT) solutions providers, resellers and users, we offerÂ system design, planning, development and operation services to technology companies who seek to transform their service offerings through adoption of the IoT technology and platform. We offer a number of products and services to our customers to fit their specific ICT needs as we strive to be their primary ICT solutions and services provider. Some of our offerings include: ICT Solution Services –Â Cloud platform deployment, IT system design and configuration services, maintenance services, data center colocation service and cloud service. We believe that our services view technology purchases as integrated solutions, rather than discrete product and service categories, and most of our sales are derived from integrated solutions involving our customersâ€™ data centers, network and collaboration infrastructure. Technical Services – Technical development, support, and outsourcing services for data center and cloud computing infrastructure, mobility and fixed network communications, as well as IoT projects/ Project Management Services – These services enhance productivity and collaboration management and enable successful implementation and adoption of solutions for customers. Our primary focus in delivering comprehensive ICT solutions is to deliver custom tailored solutions that address our customersâ€™ business and financial needs while leveraging the expertise of our experienced team, as well as our strong ties with telecom carriers, vendors, and regulators. We begin with a consultation with our clients to better understand their business needs and then design, deploy and manage solutions aligned to such needs. In order to provide custom tailored solutions, we leverage the broader areas of cloud, security, networking, data center, collaboration and specific skills in orchestration and automation, data management, data visualization, analytics, network modernization, edge computing and other innovative and emerging technologies. We possess extensive engineering and operational experience and relationships with a broad range of leading ICT service providers Â that enable us to offer tailored multi-vendor ICT solutions that are optimized for each of our customersâ€™ specific requirements. Moreover, our technical resources have enabled us to continue investing in engineering and technology resources to stay on the forefront of technology trends. Our expertise in the ICT industry, fortified by our robust portfolio of consulting, professional, and managed services, has enabled us to remain a trusted advisor for our customers. This broad portfolio of expertise enables us to deliver a wide range of services to our customers that spans from fast delivery of competitively priced products and services, to subsequent operations and maintenance services. This approach permits us to deploy ever-more-sophisticated solutions enabling our customers to achieve their business goals. Â **Note: Net income and revenue figures are in U.S. dollars (converted from Hong Kong dollars) for the year ended June 30, 2023. (Note: Global Engine Group Holding Ltd. cut its IPO’s size to 2.5 million shares – down from 3.0 million shares – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $5.00 – to raise $11.25 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated April 2, 2024. In that same F-1/A filing – dated April 2, 2024 – Global Engine Group Holding named R.F. Lafferty & Co. as the sole book-runner to replace Prime Number Capital.) (Note: Global Engine Group Holding Ltd. increased its IPO’s size by 50 percent to 3.0 million shares – up from 2.0 million shares – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $5.00 – to raise $13.5 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated Aug. 29, 2023. In that same filing, Global Engine Group Holding Ltd. named a new sole book-runner, Prime Number Capital, which replaced Univest Securities.) (Background Note: Global Engine Group Holding Ltd. cut its IPO’s size to 2.0 million shares – down from 3.5 million shares – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $5.00 – to raise $9.0 million, according to an F-1/A filing on May 30, 2023. Background: Global Engine Group Holding Ltd. disclosed its IPO price range of $4.00 to $5.00 on 3.5 million shares in its F-1/A filingÂ dated Feb. 7, 2023. Global Engine Group Holding Ltd. filed an F-1/A dated Jan. 11, 2023, in which it disclosed partial terms – 3.5 million shares with no price range stated in the prospectus. Some IPO experts, however, believe the deal could raise up to $17 million – and if that is the case, then the assumed IPO price would be about $4.86. Global Engine Group Holding Ltd. filed its F-1 on Aug. 16, 2022; the company filed confidential IPO documents with the SEC on March 25, 2022.) “.

Global Engine Group Holding Ltd. was founded in 2018 and has 2 employees. The company is located at Room C, 19/F, World Tech Centre 95 How Ming Street, Kwun Tong Kowloon, Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852 3955 2300 or on the web at http://www.globalengine.com.hk/.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Engine Group Holding Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Engine Group Holding Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.