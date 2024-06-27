Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Sells 100,000 Shares

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Global Net Lease Price Performance
Shares of GNL opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $11.58.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Global Net Lease
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Net Lease
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Casey’s, FedEx Signal Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.