GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $29,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,399,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,658,000 after acquiring an additional 282,825 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,262 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $146.86 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.19 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.90 and a 200-day moving average of $141.43.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

