Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.96 Million Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,513,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 507,577 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Antero Midstream worth $18,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AM. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

