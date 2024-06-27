Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Purchases C$185,256.00 in Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag bought 27,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.64 per share, with a total value of C$185,256.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Roy Sebag acquired 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$8,700.00.

Goldmoney Price Performance

Goldmoney stock opened at C$7.00 on Thursday. Goldmoney Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.45 and a 52 week high of C$10.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.85. The stock has a market cap of C$93.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

