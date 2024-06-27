Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.02

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 102441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 356,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.2% in the first quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

