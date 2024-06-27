Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA) Director Peter Quintiliani Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report) Director Peter Quintiliani purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

Gowest Gold Price Performance

Gowest Gold stock opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. Gowest Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. The stock has a market cap of C$87.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Gowest Gold alerts:

About Gowest Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gowest Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 109 square kilometers in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

Receive News & Ratings for Gowest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.