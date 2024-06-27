Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Gravity Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Gravity stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. Gravity has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravity

Gravity Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRVY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 29.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53,195 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Gravity in the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gravity by 175.5% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Gravity by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gravity by 6.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Featured Articles

