Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Trading Up 2.8%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.22. 5,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 70,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0084 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 46,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 67,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.