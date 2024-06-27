Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) CFO Simeon Salzman Sells 55,595 Shares

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) CFO Simeon Salzman sold 55,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $66,158.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,613.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRYP opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gryphon Digital Mining

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

