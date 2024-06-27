Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) CFO Simeon Salzman Sells 55,595 Shares

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) CFO Simeon Salzman sold 55,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $66,158.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,613.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GRYP opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40.
Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter.
About Gryphon Digital Mining
Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
