G&S Capital LLC Acquires 26,891 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,891 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 41,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,775,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.42 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a PE ratio of -456.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

