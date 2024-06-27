G&S Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $161.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.03. The company has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.