G&S Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.8% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $480.37 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $486.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $451.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.05.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

