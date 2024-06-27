GSG Advisors LLC Has $17.77 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GSG Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.5% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 609,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $104,397,000 after buying an additional 79,153 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 26,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 149,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,537,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Itau BBA Securities raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.29.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $213.25 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

