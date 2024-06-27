GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.85.

Several research firms have commented on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.