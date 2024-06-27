H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.200-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.45 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FUL. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.20.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FUL

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $63.47 and a 52-week high of $84.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.49.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,746,673.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,188. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.