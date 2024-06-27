Harland & Wolff Group (LON:HARL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc (LON:HARL – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). 983,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,048,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,044.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Harland & Wolff Group Company Profile

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc, a multisite fabrication company, provides offshore and maritime engineering services in the United Kingdom. It offers technical services, such as consultancy, basic design, detailed engineering, and through-life support services; fabrication and construction; and repair and maintenance services.

