HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Navam Welihinda Sells 17,397 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 17,397 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $582,277.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,882.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Navam Welihinda sold 18,271 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $607,693.46.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $166,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Navam Welihinda sold 3,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $83,520.00.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

HCP opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after buying an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 293.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,557 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in HashiCorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,600 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

