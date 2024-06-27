HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Navam Welihinda Sells 17,397 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 17,397 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $582,277.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,882.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 20th, Navam Welihinda sold 18,271 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $607,693.46.
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $166,700.00.
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Navam Welihinda sold 3,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $83,520.00.
HashiCorp Stock Up 0.1 %
HCP opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after buying an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 293.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,557 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in HashiCorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,600 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
