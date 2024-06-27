HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Marc Holmes Sells 13,728 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $459,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, June 20th, Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $396,658.76.

On Monday, June 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $365,990.80.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $153.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

