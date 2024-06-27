HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Insider Ledger Susan St. Sells 3,264 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 3,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $109,180.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,891,794.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $743,893.16.

Shares of HCP opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.05.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

