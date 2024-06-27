Head-To-Head Analysis: RXO (NYSE:RXO) & Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL)

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and Proficient Auto Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO -0.29% 3.23% 1.02% Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of RXO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 3 8 1 0 1.83 Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 3 0 3.00

RXO currently has a consensus price target of $19.90, indicating a potential downside of 21.09%. Proficient Auto Logistics has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.58%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than RXO.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RXO and Proficient Auto Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $3.93 billion 0.75 $4.00 million ($0.09) -280.22 Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Summary

RXO beats Proficient Auto Logistics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

