Head-To-Head Contrast: Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) versus HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HCI Group and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group 17.72% 40.30% 6.32% Till Capital N/A -4.75% -1.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HCI Group and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

HCI Group presently has a consensus price target of $127.75, suggesting a potential upside of 39.56%. Given HCI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HCI Group is more favorable than Till Capital.

HCI Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HCI Group and Till Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $550.67 million 1.74 $79.03 million $9.83 9.31 Till Capital $6.76 million N/A -$2.18 million N/A N/A

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Dividends

HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Till Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 110.3%. HCI Group pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of HCI Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HCI Group beats Till Capital on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centers, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, an online policy administration platform; Harmony, a policy administration platform; ClaimColony, an end-to-end claims management platform; and AtlasViewer, a mapping and data visualization platform. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

