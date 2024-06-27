Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Up 3.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 334,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,756,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

In other news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $441,975.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,975.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $1,678,428.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,643,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,424,332.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,264 shares of company stock worth $1,932,544. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,073,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

