Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Director Gayle A. Crowell Buys 702 Shares

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $14,075.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after buying an additional 1,265,008 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,922,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 381,318 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,950,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,920.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 221,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 210,112 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

