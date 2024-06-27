Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $38,406,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $213.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.94. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.