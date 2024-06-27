Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.18. 2,128,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,174,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Specifically, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $141,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,297.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 962,791 shares of company stock worth $16,930,725. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HIMS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 6.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,156.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,836,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

