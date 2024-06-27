HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Acquires $24,580.00 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $24,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,012 shares in the company, valued at $971,057.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HireQuest Trading Up 1.5 %

HQI stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. HireQuest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $172.20 million, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). HireQuest had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several research firms have commented on HQI. DA Davidson cut their price target on HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of HireQuest in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HireQuest stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.91% of HireQuest worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

