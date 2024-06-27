HIVE Digital Technologies’ (HIVE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HIVE

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $385.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIVE. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.