Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:HCKG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:HCKG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Hocking Valley Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Hocking Valley Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:HCKG opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. Hocking Valley Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $20.00.
About Hocking Valley Bancshares
