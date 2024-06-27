Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:HCKG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:HCKG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Hocking Valley Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hocking Valley Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:HCKG opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. Hocking Valley Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

About Hocking Valley Bancshares

Hocking Valley BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Hocking Valley Bank that provides personal and commercial banking products and services for individuals, families, and small businesses in Ohio. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and debit/ATM and credit cards.

