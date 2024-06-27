Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.47. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crystalline Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,582,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $9,704,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 894,022 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

