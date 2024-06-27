Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.47. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
