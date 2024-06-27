HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $204.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.33.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 167.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

