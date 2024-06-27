Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 745,456 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 349% from the previous session’s volume of 165,871 shares.The stock last traded at $32.94 and had previously closed at $33.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $640.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

