Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 745,456 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 349% from the previous session’s volume of 165,871 shares.The stock last traded at $32.94 and had previously closed at $33.02.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $640.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69.
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
