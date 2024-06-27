Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Gap Down to $43.34

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.34, but opened at $42.45. Hub Group shares last traded at $42.38, with a volume of 10,919 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBG

Hub Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,047 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,390,000 after buying an additional 419,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,360,000 after buying an additional 367,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,439,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hub Group by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,065,000 after buying an additional 293,094 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.