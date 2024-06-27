IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$5.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMG. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

IMG opened at C$5.11 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.28.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.12. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.3658863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

