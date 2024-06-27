ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.70

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 309696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.
ICICI Bank Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
