ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.70

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 309696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

ICICI Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICICI Bank Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

