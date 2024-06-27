IMC Chicago LLC Acquires Shares of 18,546 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

