IMC Chicago LLC Buys 69,179 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Free Report) by 305.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,179 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 2.08% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 193,993.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 29,099 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter.

SRTY stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

